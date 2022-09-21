Nvest Financial LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after buying an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,723,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,040. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.21 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

