Nvest Financial LLC Sells 7,411 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nvest Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 8,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,503,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,838,000 after purchasing an additional 382,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.86. The company had a trading volume of 111,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,722. The stock has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

