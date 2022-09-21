OFS Capital Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

OFS Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. OFS Capital has a payout ratio of 96.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.7%.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OFS opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 63.06% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in OFS Capital by 59.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter worth $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at $522,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.