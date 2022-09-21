OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Stock Price Down 5.9%

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). Approximately 60,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 258,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

OKYO Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £54.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

About OKYO Pharma

(Get Rating)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. It is developing OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.