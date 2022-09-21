Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) Declares GBX 1.25 Dividend

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Old Mutual Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LON OMU opened at GBX 53.04 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 517.00. Old Mutual has a 52-week low of GBX 49.80 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 84.70 ($1.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.47.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Old Mutual from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 83 ($1.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.