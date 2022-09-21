Omega Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.68. 502,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,450. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.77. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.