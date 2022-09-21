Omega Financial Group LLC Buys 60,347 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,347 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises about 1.3% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,214.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PCY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,008. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

