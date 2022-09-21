Omega Financial Group LLC Has $995,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SUSL traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.46. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,546. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $63.72 and a one year high of $85.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53.

