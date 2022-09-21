Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 2,393 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,728,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.10. 107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,873. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.93 and a 12-month high of $78.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

