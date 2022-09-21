OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $19.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 210.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

