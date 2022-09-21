OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $19.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimumBank (OPHC)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.