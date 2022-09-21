Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $68.50. 182,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,620,854. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

