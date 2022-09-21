Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Trading ∞ Higher

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up ∞ during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. 61,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 113,555 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Orla Mining Trading Up ∞

The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.40.

Insider Activity at Orla Mining

Orla Mining Company Profile

In other Orla Mining news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.41, for a total value of C$255,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$825,048.33.

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

