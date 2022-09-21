Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Trading ∞ Higher

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up ∞ during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. 61,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 113,555 shares.
Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.40.
Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.
