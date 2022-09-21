Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $3.38. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 672,481 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $277.70 million, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

Insider Activity at Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $34,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,509 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,039.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 331,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

