Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Position Reduced by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,980 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 894,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.34. 11,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,508. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

In related news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at $630,139.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

