P.A.W. Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises 1.3% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,265,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.26. The company had a trading volume of 28,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,642. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.