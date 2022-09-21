P.A.W. Capital Corp Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.3% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 97,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
BMY traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.98. 201,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,553,566. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
