P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Cognition Therapeutics worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGTX. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $473,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 150.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 143,554 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGTX remained flat at $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. 16,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,877. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

