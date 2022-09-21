PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACCAR Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.