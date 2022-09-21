Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Shares Up 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.67. 1,400 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 600,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 196,035 shares in the last quarter.

