Pacific Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $524,811,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,632,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.74. 184,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,496. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

