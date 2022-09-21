Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTI stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.37. The stock had a trading volume of 131,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,399. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.