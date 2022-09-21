Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $81.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,187. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.51 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

