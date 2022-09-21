Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 512 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after purchasing an additional 70,935 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,438.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 979,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,606,000 after purchasing an additional 576,189 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $98.25. 516,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,617,962. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.12 and a 200 day moving average of $103.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

