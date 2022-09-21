Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Issue $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

Packaging Co. of America has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Packaging Co. of America has a payout ratio of 44.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $10.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

PKG stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $118.10. 767,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average of $147.66. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

