Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Palatin Technologies to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Palatin Technologies to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of PTN stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

