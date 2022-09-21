Pantos (PAN) Price Hits $0.0569 on Major Exchanges

Pantos (PAN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Pantos coin can now be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Pantos has a market cap of $27.69 million and $11,914.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pantos has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,161,689 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos.

Buying and Selling Pantos

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol:Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

