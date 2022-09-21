Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.46

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.46 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.
Paramount Global Trading Down 2.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
