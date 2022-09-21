Park Place Energy (OTCMKTS:PKPL) Shares Down 13.7%

Park Place Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PKPL – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Park Place Energy Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Park Place Energy
Trillion Energy International, Inc engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segment: Bulgaria, North America, and Turkey. The company was founded on November 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park Place Energy (PKPL)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for Park Place Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Place Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.