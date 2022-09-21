Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $153,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

MA traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $311.98. 45,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $301.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

