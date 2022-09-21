Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $553,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in FedEx were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,387 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 10.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.1% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 25,363 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in FedEx by 13.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,094 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 52,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Trading Up 0.8 %

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.30.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.64. The company had a trading volume of 127,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,658. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

