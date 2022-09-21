Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $608,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,417. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27.

