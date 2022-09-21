Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 2,259 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 164.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of IWV traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.10. 2,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,100. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.49. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

