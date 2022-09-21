Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 2,045 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.40. 40,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,764. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

