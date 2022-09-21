Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after purchasing an additional 229,177 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 178,226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.27. 48,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,562. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.34.

