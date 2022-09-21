PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,659 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.7% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $45,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 2.2 %

PayPal stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.66. 278,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,009,982. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $279.95. The company has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.65.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

