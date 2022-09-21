PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 198,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.27% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 783,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 306,586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,559,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 184.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 393,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 255,396 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,076,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 112,150 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

