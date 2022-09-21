PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of AVEM stock opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $66.82.
