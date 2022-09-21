PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 129,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

