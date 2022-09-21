PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 101.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,497,000 after purchasing an additional 601,946 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,195,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,817,000 after purchasing an additional 441,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 497,956 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HL opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.0063 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

