PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of XME opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.