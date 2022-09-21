PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Shares Down 1.8%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.68). 9,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 132,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.69).

PCI-PAL Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92. The stock has a market cap of £36.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.

PCI-PAL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCI-PAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI-PAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.