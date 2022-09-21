Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.58

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.58 and last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 35890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

Pentair Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,158,000 after acquiring an additional 85,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,559,000 after purchasing an additional 155,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,650 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Pentair by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after purchasing an additional 971,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

