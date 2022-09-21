Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.224 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $23.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,934,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

