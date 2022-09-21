Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.224 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %
Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $23.08.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
