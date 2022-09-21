Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.97 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.10.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,582. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 178,589 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,536.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 188,696 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 140,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

