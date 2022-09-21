Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Petershill Partners Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON:PHLL opened at GBX 218 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 224.96. Petershill Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 183.20 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 359.35 ($4.34). The stock has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.12.
About Petershill Partners
See Also
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.