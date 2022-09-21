Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Petershill Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:PHLL opened at GBX 218 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 224.96. Petershill Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 183.20 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 359.35 ($4.34). The stock has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.12.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

