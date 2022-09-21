PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ITW traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,441. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.69. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

