PFG Advisors Has $8.23 Million Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

