PFG Advisors Purchases 24,676 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PFG Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,157.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPLG traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.41. 83,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,785. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.