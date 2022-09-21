PFG Advisors Purchases 4,276 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 715,382 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $23,384,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 327.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 450,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after buying an additional 345,154 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.64. 69,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,413. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $69.82.

