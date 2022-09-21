PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,351 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,837,000 after buying an additional 1,042,043 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,243,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after buying an additional 365,769 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 995,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,889,000 after buying an additional 277,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 446,358 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,680 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20.

